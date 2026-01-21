FDA Issues Urgent Recall Alert After Recalled Tuna Reaches Retail Shelves

Shoppers across nine U.S. states are being warned to check their pantries after a major distribution error led to the unintended sale of previously recalled canned tuna products. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued an urgent alert in January 2026 after Tri-Union Seafoods discovered that some cans of Genova brand tuna, which had been pulled from store shelves nearly a year ago due to a potential botulism risk, were mistakenly shipped to retailers.

The recall traces back to February 2025 when Tri-Union Seafoods voluntarily removed several Genova Yellowfin Tuna products due to a defect in the easy-open lids, which could allow the cans to be improperly sealed. The defect raised serious concerns about the potential growth of Clostridium botulinum, a dangerous bacterium that causes botulism, a rare but potentially fatal illness. Symptoms of botulism include muscle paralysis, respiratory issues, and in severe cases, death. The CDC warns that improperly sealed canned goods can create ideal conditions for the bacterium to develop.

Despite the initial recall, a third-party distributor mistakenly sent some of the quarantined cans to select retailers in early January 2026. As a result, Genova Yellowfin Tuna products were available for purchase at Meijer stores in several states, including Illinois, Michigan, and Ohio, as well as at Giant Food in Maryland and Virginia, and various Safeway, Albertsons, and Vons locations in California. This unexpected distribution has prompted widespread concern, especially among consumers who depend on canned tuna as a pantry staple.

Recalled Products and Safety Warning

The affected products include Genova Yellowfin Tuna in Olive Oil and Genova Yellowfin Tuna in Extra Virgin Olive Oil with Sea Salt. The recalled tuna is sold in five-ounce cans as four-packs, identified by UPC codes 4800073265 and 4800013275. The specific can codes and “Best if Used By” dates for the affected products are S84N D2L or S84N D3L (January 21, 2028, or January 24, 2028), and S88N D1M (January 17, 2028). Consumers are urged to check the bottom of their cans for these details.

FDA officials emphasize that the recalled tuna should not be consumed, even if the product looks or smells perfectly fine. The risk of botulism, although rare, is too great to ignore. The FDA’s warning serves as a stark reminder of the importance of adhering to strict food safety protocols. Symptoms of botulism typically develop within 12 to 36 hours of consumption and can include nausea, difficulty swallowing, and muscle weakness. Anyone experiencing these symptoms after eating the affected tuna is advised to seek medical attention immediately.

Consumers who find the recalled products in their homes have several options: they can return the items for a full refund, dispose of them safely, or contact Tri-Union Seafoods for a retrieval kit and replacement coupon. The company has also opened a consumer support line and offers assistance through email to help manage the fallout from this distribution error.

This incident has highlighted the complexities of food distribution and the potential for costly mistakes, even when products are not newly produced. Tri-Union Seafoods has reiterated its commitment to customer safety and is working closely with the FDA and other retailers to resolve the situation as swiftly as possible.

While this recall has created immediate concerns, it also underscores the ongoing risks posed by improperly canned goods and the persistent challenge of ensuring that recalled products are kept off store shelves. With botulism a continued threat, both consumers and retailers must remain vigilant in following proper food safety measures at every step of the supply chain.