FDA Issues New Warning Regarding ‘Increased’ Guillain-Barré Syndrome Risk in J&J COVID-19 Vaccine

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) amended the information sheets for the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) COVID-19 vaccination on Monday, adding the risk of Guillain-Barré syndrome, a rare disease (GBS).

The amended label for the J&J vaccine says, “Reports of adverse events following use of the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine under emergency use authorisation imply an elevated risk of Guillain-Barré syndrome within the 42 days following immunization.”

According to CNN, the FDA reported that out of the 12.8 million Janssen vaccinations distributed, there have been 100 preliminary complaints of GBS in the government’s Vaccine Adverse Reporting System. According to reports, 95 of the 100 required hospitalization, while one died.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), GBS is an auto-immune illness in which a person’s immune system damages neurons, causing muscle weakness and sometimes paralysis. The illness is described as “uncommon,” and the symptoms can persist anywhere from a few weeks to several years. The majority of patients are claimed to fully recover, but others suffer nerve damage and some die, according to the organization.

The FDA stated in the amended label for patients and caregivers that the chances of this happening are “very low,” but people should seek medical assistance right away if they experience symptoms like trouble walking or bowel or bladder control after receiving the Janssen vaccine.

“Reports of GBS following receipt of the J&J/Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine in the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) are uncommon, but they do likely indicate a tiny probable risk of this adverse event following this vaccine,” a CDC official told CNN.

J&J said in a statement that it has been talking to the FDA and other agencies about “rare” examples of the disease.

“We firmly encourage increasing awareness of the signs and symptoms of rare occurrences so that they can be swiftly diagnosed and properly treated,” the company stated, adding that research shows the single-shot vaccine can still protect against COVID-19.

Furthermore, the FDA stated that the vaccine’s known benefits continue to outweigh the vaccine’s known dangers.

“A single-shot vaccination that delivers this degree of protection is a vital instrument in the global fight against COVID-19 as we work to put an end to this devastating pandemic,” J&J added.