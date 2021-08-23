FDA Holds Briefing on Full Approval of Shot: Pfizer COVID Vaccine Live Updates

The US Food and Drug Administration gave the Pfizer two-dose injection full approval on Monday, making it the first full authorization for a COVID-19 vaccination.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which will be sold as Comirnaty, is completely authorized for persons aged 16 and above, with children aged 12 to 15 receiving the vaccine under an emergency use grant. In December 2020, Pifzer’s shot received emergency usage permission.

Individuals with impaired immune systems or certain medical conditions can still get a third dosage, or booster injection, but booster doses will be offered to all Americans in the coming weeks.

In a news release, interim FDA commissioner Janet Woodcock, M.D., called Comirnaty’s approval a “milestone” in the fight against the pandemic.

“While this and other vaccines have met the FDA’s rigorous, scientific standards for emergency use authorization, the public can be confident that this vaccine, as the first FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine, meets the high standards for safety, effectiveness, and manufacturing quality that the FDA requires of an approved product,” Woodcock said.

“While millions of people have already received COVID-19 vaccinations successfully, we understand that the FDA approval of a vaccine may give some people more confidence to get vaccinated.”

At 11 a.m. ET, FDA officials will address the media; the briefing will be live webcast here.

Return to this website for additional information.