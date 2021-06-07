Fauci’s COVID could have been ‘engineered,’ according to a scientist who has deleted his Twitter account.

In an email to Dr. Anthony Fauci during the early stages of the pandemic, a virologist noted that some of COVID’s traits “(possibly) look designed.” He has since removed his Twitter account.

Following the publishing of email exchanges between himself and Dr. Fauci, Kristian G. Andersen of the Scripps Research Institute took down his page on the social media network. According to the internet archive The Wayback Machine, his account was no longer available on Sunday, June 6.

Before Andersen’s account was deleted, the virologist was confronted with stunning allegations that an email conversation concerning his shifting ideas on how the virus spread caused him to lose his job.