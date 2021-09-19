Fauci is chastised for appearing to change his mind about booster shots after an FDA panel’s recommendation.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Sunday that while he agrees with a recent FDA advisory committee’s rejection of COVID-19 booster shots for the majority of Americans, he would approve them in the future if certain criteria were met.

During an appearance on CNN’s State of the Union, Fauci stated, “I don’t think they made a mistake.” “We would want to plan for the prospect of vaccinating all people who received their initial vaccine with Pfizer, and it was always contingent on the advisory committee to the FDA evaluating all of the totality of the data from the United States, Israel, and any bit of data that we could get.”

Pfizer’s proposal to add a third booster shot to its COVID-19 vaccine regimen for Americans aged 16 and older was denied by the FDA panel on Friday by a vote of 16 to 3. The decision was made due to a lack of data supporting the necessity for extra shots for everyone.

Dr. Michael G. Kurilla, a member of the panel, said of the vote on Friday, “It’s unclear that everyone has to be raised, other than a segment of the population who clearly would be at high risk for significant disease.”

When asked about his past support for booster injections when questioned by State of the Union host Jake Tapper, Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), stressed that his support was based on his personal viewpoint as a scientist. Despite his personal feelings on the subject, he stated he can support the judgments of an informed professional panel.

Booster doses may still be suggested for specific individuals at higher risk of infection, according to the FDA advisory committee’s recommendation. This includes those 65 and older, people 16 to 64 with specific health issues, and people who work in jobs where they are more likely to get infected.

Fauci tempered his support for the most recent verdict by pointing out that fresh data is being collected and analyzed on a daily basis, so the FDA’s position could shift in the near future. He stated that if future booster shot suggestions are based on solid research, he will support them. This is a condensed version of the information.