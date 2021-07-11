Fauci condemns the ‘horrifying’ moment at CPAC when the audience applauded an anti-vaccine speech.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the federal government’s top infectious disease expert, expressed displeasure with conservative writer Alex Berenson’s remarks at the Conservative Political Action Convention (CPAC) this weekend, in which Berenson accused Fauci and others of attempting to coerce Americans into getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

At CPAC, Berenson stated, “They were hoping, the federal government was hoping, they could lure 90 percent of the people into getting vaccinated.” The conservative audience erupted in applause.

During Sunday morning’s State of the Union show, CNN host Jake Tapper asked Fauci to reply to the conservative crowd applauding Berenson’s statements. Berenson’s remarks touched into the anti-government sentiment that was evident under previous President Donald Trump’s administration.

“He basically goes on to claim things about the vaccine that aren’t true, but I’m curious to hear your reaction to the crowd clapping when this gentleman [Berenson] talks about how the government couldn’t attain a 90% immunization rate. The audience erupted in applause. What is your reaction as a public health official as you watch that?” Fauci was questioned by Tapper.

“It’s awe-inspiring. “I mean, they’re applauding someone who says it’s a good thing for people not to try to save their lives,” Fauci remarked of the CPAC event on Saturday.

“I mean, if you just digest that for a second, Jake, it’s almost terrifying to say, hey, guess what, we don’t want you to save your life,” Fauci continued. “Yes. Everyone begins to scream and clap. That just doesn’t make sense to me. I mean, I don’t think anyone who is thinking straight can understand what I’m talking about. What’s the big deal about that? Jake, I’m not sure what you’re talking about.”

At CPAC, Fauci was the target of a slew of accusations and mockery, with many attendees blaming the coronavirus pandemic for Trump’s loss to Vice President Joe Biden last year. Several speakers, including Donald Trump Jr., Trump’s son, criticized Fauci of being unfit for the role.

“[The press] said Fauci is more than a lab coat-wearing bureaucrat. Yeah,” Trump Jr. said at CPAC on Saturday, to the delight of the Republican crowd. “Fauci is a better baseball pitcher than a scientist, okay?” This is also true. I’d like to see it. This is a condensed version of the information.