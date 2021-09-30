Father is “scared” by his “evil” toddler’s reaction to his siblings going out.

A video of a toddler’s reaction to his siblings leaving the house has gone viral, prompting his father to comment that it appears to be a “villain origin narrative.”

The video, which was posted to TikTok on September 29 by the kids’ father, Glen Henry, who goes by the handle Beleafinfatherhood, has already received over 34.5 million views.

The video begins with a father saying farewell to one of his older children as they go for school. As the door closes, their two-year-old brother stands there staring.

“All right, this is hands down the most emotional baby I have ever seen in my life,” Henry begins narrating the scene. This is his honest reaction after his brother and sister left for school.”

At this point, the boy appears to be angry and waves his hands in the air before halting and smacking himself in the head in an attempt to control his outburst.

“He’s not just upset; he’s upset that he’s upset,” the father explains. So, what exactly does he do? He gives himself a slap across the face. This is an external manifestation of his internal feelings.”

The camera then pans to the father, who is speaking into a microphone and saying to the audience, “People ask me why I didn’t laugh.” Because I was frightened. This is the origin story of a nefarious villain.”

The video closes with the toddler smirking and turning to the camera.

The video, which Henry titled “Uncle Baby Finna Needs Therapy,” has amassed over 8 million views.

The post has received more than 57,000 comments. Julie Y Max Quinto, a TikTok user, remarked, “That little nasty smirk at the end got me.”

“He hates himself for being involved, for allowing them get close,” Nicole wrote, “but that smirk says he’ll get his vengeance.”

“Bruh stance emitting so much power,” Beyonce Fan typed.

IIIIIII wrote beside a laughing-face emoji, “When he did the wicked smile at you in the end and you bolted.”

“Baby ain’t terrified of pain, pain is scared,” Zoro Roronoa Slaps joked. This is a condensed version of the information.