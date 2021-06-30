‘Father Figure,’ Quentin Tarantino says. Everyone knew about Harvey Weinstein’s sexual harassment.

Harvey Weinstein’s behavior against women was “known by everyone,” according to film director Quentin Tarantino, who wishes he had “done more” before the notorious former film mogul was convicted of several sexual assaults.

During Tuesday’s episode of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Tarantino said he was “sorry” about Weinstein, whom he had considered a type of “f***ed up father figure.” Weinstein was found guilty of rape and sexual assault in 2006 and 2013, and was sentenced to 23 years in jail last year. Weinstein was extradited from New York state, where he is completing his sentence, to California earlier this month to face 11 additional accusations of alleged sexual assault.

Tarantino said Rogan, “I wish I had done more.” “I wish I had approached the man. I wish I had sat him down and had the awkward chat with him. I had no idea there had been any rapes or anything like that… But I had a feeling he was like… I put it down to the boss chasing the secretary around the office… he was making unwanted approaches, you know. That was my perspective.”

“I wish I had approached him. “I wish I could have sat him down and told him, ‘Harvey, you can’t do this, you’re going to f*** up everything,’” he continued. “I don’t believe anyone told him about it. And the problem is, everyone in his sphere of influence was aware of it… They had no idea, and most likely had no idea what rapes were. They had, however, heard something.”

Tarantino was speaking to Rogan about a 2017 interview on the Weinstein allegations with The New York Times, when he said that he “knew enough to do more” and expressed regret for not taking “responsibility” after multiple actresses told him about the allegations. Tarantino confronted Weinstein and demanded apologies after learning of sexual abuse allegations from his own ex-girlfriend, actress Mira Sorvino, and Kill Bill star Uma Thurman.

News of Weinstein’s alleged behavior was first unveiled to the public in a New York Times published two weeks before Tarantino commented to the paper about the allegations. The high-profile allegations, which included several celebrities, sparked the #MeToo campaign, which resulted in. This is a condensed version of the information.