Fast food fans are stunned by a man’s freakishly large Burger King chicken burger.

Fast-food fans have been equally confused, amused, and horrified by a seriously super-sized Burger King chicken burger.

After sharing a video depicting an unnaturally huge version of the fast-food chain’s signature Ch’King sandwich, TikTok user taylorprice943 caused outrage among burger fans.

The Ch’King burger is one of Burger King’s largest meals, but everyone viewing the video could tell something wasn’t quite right.

An anonymous man can be seen in the video inspecting the large fried chicken placed between two ill-fitting pieces of bread.

“What the hell is that thing?” says the narrator. Off-screen, someone says, “That thing is f***ing big.”

The man holding the chicken burger answers, chuckling, “It’s not intended to be that huge.”

The incredible food-based phenomenon has been a smash on TikTok, where the video has already been viewed 2.8 million times. The video can be viewed here.

“That’s the whole chicken,” one amazed user, commander.erwinsmith, said. “It’s a full rotisserie chicken,” Edwinenriquezz agreed.

Meanwhile, Stefan Johnson said, “You’re enjoying a great life.”

Others were concerned about the contents of the burger.

“There’s no way that’s cooked inside,” cmp570 warned. “No way that’s cooked through,” Mike42stokes agreed.

Another user, retphonix16, claimed to have previously worked at a Burger King and stated that there was no need to be alarmed, arguing that it had just been “over battered.”

Other TikTok users, such as yourgueye, provided solid proof to the contrary, including a video of him eating a chicken burger that was visibly raw in the middle.

“I even shared a video of it being straight up raw when I bit into it,” he commented, linking people to his video.

You may watch the video here.

Thankfully, Taylorprice943, the original poster, came to TikTok to offer an update on the gigantic chicken after several days of curiosity. This is a condensed version of the information.