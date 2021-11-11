Fast Food and Drink Menus for the Holidays in 2021: From Starbucks and Dunkin’ Donuts to IHOP

Get into the Christmas mood by indulging in some delicious holiday fare and beverages. We take a look at some of the most recent Christmas menus from fast food restaurants and other eating establishments.

Starbucks

On November 4, Starbucks debuted its holiday food and beverage menus, which feature the new Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte, the company’s first non-dairy iced holiday coffee product.

The new drink, which is available hot and iced, is prepared with sugar cookie-flavored syrup, Starbucks’ Blonde Espresso, and creamy almond milk, and is topped with festive red and green sprinkles.

The following are some more Starbucks holiday drinks:

White Chocolate that has been toasted Mocha Latte Caramel Brulee Latte with chestnut praline Cold Brew with Irish Cream Mocha with peppermint Starbucks Reserve Coffee for Christmas 2021 (available in select stores) The new Reindeer Cake Pop, as well as the Sugar Plum Cheese Danish, Cranberry Bliss Bar, and Snowman Cookie, are all on the Starbucks holiday food menu.

The coffee and doughnut business Dunkin' has added numerous new Christmas food and drink options to its menu.

Menu of holiday drinks at Dunkin’ Donuts

Holiday Blend Coffee (new): A blend of Colombian and Ethiopian coffees with sweet molasses and dried fruit flavor characteristics.

Toasted White Chocolate Signature Latte (new): A creamy white chocolate latte with whipped cream, caramel drizzle, and cinnamon sugar on top.

White Mocha Hot Chocolate (new): A twist on a seasonal favorite, with “a creamy milk chocolate flavor and white chocolate overtones.”

Signature Peppermint Mocha Latte: The festive beverage is back by popular demand, with “warm undertones blended with refreshing peppermint” with whipped cream, mocha drizzle, and cocoa powder on top.

Menu of festive foods from Dunkin’ Donuts

(New) Cranberry Orange Muffin: The Cranberry Orange Muffin, which is only available for a limited time, is prepared with genuine cranberries and topped with sanding sugar.

Dunkin’ released Pancake Minis (a new breakfast/snack item) “to keep America running through the busiest period of the year.” Six small pancakes with “maple-flavored pieces” and a side of syrup are included in one order.

Returning food item Chicken, Bacon, and Cheese Croissant Stuffers are packed with flavorful chicken, bacon, and Colby Jack cheese and topped with “everything seasoning.” They. This is a condensed version of the information.