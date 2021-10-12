Fans wonder why a man teaches a robot to write the whole “Shrek” film.

People online are bewildered after an artist employed a robot to type down the whole “Shrek” movie.

An artist named Sunday.nobody released footage on TikTok that showed the lengthy process he used to make his work based on the 2001 hit animated feature.

The man opens the video, which was posted on October 11, by “viewing the entire movie and writing down everything that they said.”

He then demonstrates that he has a huge piece of paper mounted on a CNS (Computer Numerical Control) machine designed for cutting wood, and that he has created a 2D printed custom penholder to replace the “cutting bit.”

The machine is then seen setting to work, writing out the words in the clip, which can be viewed here.

“Where the pen moved was controlled by a program, not a human,” the artist explains, “so it didn’t have to write like a human it just optimized the path and wrote in whatever freestyle order it wanted.”

The machine took three days to write, and the artist had to hold it down with pens at times because bubbles in the paper formed accidental lines between characters.

There were a few spots where the writing was barely visible, but the artist claimed he loved the mistakes, referring to them as "happy accidents." The video then comes to a close on Sunday. Nobody has shown how he constructed the frame and subsequently installed the enormous artwork.

The video has been viewed 35,100 times on TikTok, but it has really taken off on Reddit, where it has received over 67,000 upvotes in just 8 hours (at the time of writing).

Furthermore, over 1,500 people have left comments on the artwork, with some expressing their skepticism about why it was produced.

DeepMadness, a Redditor, enquired, “Why?”

"If you must ask… [sigh]," ABlackDa wrote in response to the Shrek theme song. Someone once told him that the world would roll over him, and he ain't the sharpest tool in the shed…"