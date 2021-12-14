Fans were outraged by Britney Spears and Diane Sawyer’s interview.

Britney Spears has attacked veteran journalist Diane Sawyer for grilling her about her breakup with Justin Timberlake in a 2003 interview.

The 40-year-old pop artist said she was forced into performing the interview and that Sawyer made her cry in an Instagram caption that has since been deleted.

"Do we dare to forget the Diane Sawyer interview that took place in my apartment nearly two decades ago?" she penned "What was up with the 'You're in the wrong' attitude? "And you're making me cry?" "Seriously though… I lived in my apartment for a year and never spoke to anyone… my management brought that woman into my home and forced me to talk to her on national television, and she asked if I had a shopping issue!!!" added the "Toxic" singer. "When was the last time I had a shopping problem?"