Fans want their money back after watching Logan Paul vs. Floyd Mayweather.

Following the long-awaited exhibition battle between Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather on Sunday night, boxing fans expressed their dissatisfaction in droves.

After weeks of anticipation, the match took place at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium and went the full eight rounds, with no declared winner due to exhibition restrictions.

Stepping into the ring against Mayweather, 44, who retired from the sport in 2017 with a 50-0 record, Paul, 26, was able to walk away with his dignity intact.

For those who had been following the game, there was little to be excited about.