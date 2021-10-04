Fans spotted Sabrina Carpenter and Joshua Bassett together during Harry Styles’ NYC concert.

Harry Styles is presently on tour in the United States, performing in front of tens of thousands of fans. He stopped in New York’s Madison Square Garden last night (Sunday, October 3), and some big faces were spotted in the crowd. Fans are particularly ecstatic after spotting Sabrina Carpenter and Joshua Basset in the audience.

Carpenter and Bassett have been the subject of dating rumors for months, especially after Bassett’s rumored ex-girlfriend Olivia Rodrigo released the hit single “Driver’s Licence” in January 2021.

Bassett was pushed by his management to message the artist via Instagram about a song he was working on, and the two became friends.

A love triangle exists.

Carpenter, Rodrigo, and Bassett’s supposed “love triangle” is a little confusing, especially since Rodrigo and Bassett’s co-stars in High School Musical: The Musical The Series, Rodrigo and Bassett, have never confirmed whether they were an item back in early 2020.

Rodrigo and Bassett appeared to have broken up by summer 2020, with Bassett reportedly moving on with Carpenter around June 2020. However, they, too, have never confirmed their relationship’s status.

“Everyone is asking me about Sabrina and Olivia,” Bassett remarked in a recent interview with GQ. Why don’t we concentrate on these women as individuals? Instead of focusing on their relationship with a boy, let’s focus on the work they’re creating and how brilliant they are.”

