Fans say Chad Michael Murray’s Ted Bundy biopic romanticizes the serial killer.

Chad Michael Murray has apparently agreed to star in a Ted Bundy movie, which has angered fans.

According to Screen Daily, the One Tree Hill actor is poised to play an elusive serial killer in the feature-length thriller American Boogeyman.

Bundy is the infamous serial killer who terrorized the United States between 1974 and 1978, murdering at least 30 women. He is known for gaining the trust of his victims with his charm before enticing them to remote regions and killing them.

He was apprehended in 1978 after eluding capture twice before being sentenced to death in 1989.

Murray’s casting in the film follows a series of features on the serial killer.

Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes, a Netflix documentary, was released in 2019, the same year as the feature film Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile, starring Zac Efron.

After that, in 2020, Amazon released Ted Bundy: Falling for a Killer on its streaming service.

According to reports, Murray’s American Boogeyman will recount the story of “the elusive and charming killer” and the manhunt that led to his capture.

The news of the film sparked outrage on social media, with many accusing it of romanticizing the killer.

The ONLY Ted Bundy-related film that interests me is one that properly chronicles the life stories of these women and girls, humanizing them and depicting them as actual people who lived and loved rather than victims. And only with the approval of their families.

May 26, 2021 — Jeanna Louise Skinner (@JeannaLStars)

She then listed the names of the women who were killed, urging people to say their names rather than his.

“can we all collectively agree that we don’t want anymore films about ted bundy,” @infinitelyhrry wrote.

"can we all collectively agree that we don't want anymore films about ted bundy," @infinitelyhrry wrote.