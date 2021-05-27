Fans React to Phil and Lil’s Mom Being Made Openly Gay in the Rugrats Reboot

Rugrats has followed in the footsteps of all ’90s TV sitcoms and received a revival, which premiered on Paramount+ on May 27. This CGI version, according to the voice cast, introduces a number of alterations, including more varied households.

One such alteration has piqued the internet’s interest: Phil and Lil’s mother Betty DeVille is openly lesbian.

This was initially hinted at late last year in an interview with the Back to the Best podcast by Didi Pickles’ voice actress Melanie Chartoff. “One of the characters has become a lesbian,” Chartoff revealed.

“Now, some of the characters are from other ethnic communities. We had some before, and now we’ll have more. So, I’d say, it’ll be a much more freely intended show.”

Natalie Morales, a gay performer who is the new voice of Betty, confirmed the shift to the AV Club. She told the publication: “Betty was a member of the alphabet mafia [LGBTQ+], as everybody who saw the original episode knew.

“I think it’s just so amazing because instances of living your life happily and healthily as an out gay person is just such a beacon for young queer people who may not have examples of that,” says Betty, a single mom with her own business who has twins and yet has time to hang out with her friends and community.

Many fans expressed surprise at the announcement, claiming that they had always assumed the character was gay. “I was today years old when I found that Betty from Rugrats wasn’t always gay,” one Twitter user commented. “We knew it all along,” wrote another.

One fan tweeted that they were “loving it,” adding: “In the original, I knew she was gay but was closeted but now she is openly gay!”

Many a joke has been made in the past that the character was coded as a lesbian. An Out.com article titled "25 Cartoon Characters Who Should Just Come Out Already" included both Betty and Charlotte Pickles, and said: "If you took Charlotte and Betty out of Rugrats, they'd make a lot of sense plopped into the world of The L Word. Charlotte is giving you high power,