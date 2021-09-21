Fans praise JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson’s “phenomenal” “Dancing With the Stars” debut.

On Monday, the 30th season of Dancing With the Stars premiered, with JoJo Siwa making history as the first participant to be in a same-sex pair.

On the show’s premiere episode, the singer made her debut with professional dancer Jenna Johnson, performing a quickstep to Jet’s “Are You Gonna Be My Girl?”

Siwa and Johnson’s high-energy performance garnered the highest score of the night, with judges Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, Derek Hough, and Carrie Ann Inaba awarding them a total of 29 points.

Tonioli claimed he was so thrilled with the performance that he could “struck the rafters” with joy. Goodman commended the performance. Siwa and Johnson were able to rely on each other, according to Inaba, because they continued to support each other even when the former slipped throughout the dance.

Fans of the event couldn’t help but laud Siwa and Johnson’s performances, calling them “phenomenal” and expressing their excitement at how the actress was able to make history.

Viewers flocked to Twitter to express their feelings about the couple, with many emphasizing the importance of seeing a same-sex partnership like theirs.

“The first same sex pairing on #dwts,” remarked one admirer, @ghostklay. Jojo Siwa is a favorite of my almost 5-year-old niece.

“As her Uncle, it makes me happy to know she’s getting this type of example, which I didn’t get as a kid. A youthful celebrity who promotes love, acceptance, and equality. #DWTS30 Rainbow.”

“Jojo Siwa breaking territory by dancing with a same sex partner is so impressive—going she’s to impact so many young kids and I’m just so happy!!,” said another, @litteralydevon.

@limegreenroger expressed their excitement for Siwa’s debut on the show, writing, “Jojo Siwa with the best score on opening night???? “I believe in gay rights.”

Jenna’s act with Jojo Siwa was razor-sharp. They appeared to be dancing with a mirror. So well-coordinated. #DWTS

But, you know, @itsjojosiwa is an OUTSTANDING dancer! Her enthusiasm was contagious! Congratulations, JoJo!!! #DWTS

On the first round, Jojo Siwa had the highest score. This is a condensed version of the information.