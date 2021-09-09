Fans of Triple H wish him a speedy recovery after his health scare.

Fans of Triple H are wishing him a speedy recovery after he got treatment for a cardiac episode on Thursday.

The 52-year-old World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star, whose real name is Paul Michael Levesque, “underwent a successful treatment” last week, according to the wrestling organization, and is expected to recover fully.

“Paul Levesque, a.k.a. Triple H, underwent a successful operation last week at Yale New Haven Hospital following a cardiac event,” reads the official WWE statement.

“Paul is anticipated to make a full recovery from the event, which was caused by a genetic heart issue.”

Triple H is a former WWE champion and one of the most well-known WWE legends. He is presently the company’s COO and executive vice president of global talent strategy development.

He is married to Stephanie McMahon, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon’s daughter, and the couple has three daughters: Aurora, Murphy, and Vaughn.

Throughout his recovery, fans and fellow wrestlers have sent their worry and best wishes to Triple H.

“Wishing @TripleH the best of luck in his recovery. Trips, get well soon!” Mick Foley, a retired wrestler, tweeted about it.

@TripleH, I wish you a complete and rapid recovery. Trips, get better soon! https://t.co/3sUvBY4uPz

September 8, 2021 — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley)

“Praying for my guy,” Olympic athlete Gable Steveson added.

“The ultimate GOAT,” a Wrestlemania fan account tweeted. I’m glad Triple H is recovering well from his heart surgery. That is extremely frightening.”

“Stay strong Sir @TripleH,” added Mexican wrestler Andrade.

“Sending all the great thoughts your way @TripleH,” wrestler and model Taya Valkyrie tweeted.

Another Mexican wrestler, Angel Garza, wished our boss a “quick recovery.”

Triple H told This website in 2020 that he is a “strong believer” in “working your way through just about everything.”

The wrestler spoke of his determination to return to the arena after sustaining an injury in 2001 when he tore his quad.

“When I was close to returning, WWE was kind enough to send a ring down there, and every day after rehab and training, I would get in the ring for about an hour. He explained, “I just repeated the same routine every day for nine months and there was no way I was going to do it any other way.”

