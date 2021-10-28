Fans of ‘Toy Story’ are taken aback by Buzz Lightyear’s hair in the new trailer.

On Wednesday, Toy Story fans got a gift when a teaser trailer for the upcoming Buzz Lightyear origin film was unveiled.

Chris Evans has been cast as the voice of Buzz Lightyear in the Pixar film Lightyear, which will be released in summer 2022.

While fans were enthralled by the stunning images, they were also surprised to see the avatar with a full head of hair.

Since his debut in the original Toy Story film in 1995, when he was voiced by Tim Allen, Lightyear has always been portrayed with his head covered.

With the character’s traits having been modernized and tweaked, fans took to Twitter to express their thoughts on Lightyear’s mane.

“Buzz Lightyear has hair, and I don’t sure how to feel,” James Viscardi, editorial director at ComicBook.com, commented.

“Just saw buzz lightyear with hair and screamed NO so loudly that all my cups and glasses just shook,” social producer Ashley Oh expressed her outrage.

“Things that should not exist in the year 2021 include:

1) Hairy Buzz Lightyear 2) Lightyear from Pixar, “read GGRecon’s trending news editor Tom Chapman’s even harsher evaluation.

While a slew of Twitter users expressed their delight at seeing Evans in the film, Lightyear’s tresses remained a hot topic.

“Finding out Buzz Lightyear has had hair this whole time is the root of today’s downhill spiral… he kinda adorable tho,” another Toy Story fan said.

“The strangest thing about the new Buzz Lightyear trailer is finding that he has a FULL head of hair behind that cap contraption,” one person tweeted.

The titular character, Buzz Lightyear, embarks on his adventure to become an astronaut. In the clip, Evans is hardly audible, with a cover of David Bowie’s legendary hit “Starman” serving as the music.

One of his fellow astronauts, on the other hand, is seen starting off Lightyear’s famous catchphrase, saying to the star, “To infinity…”

Though the trailer stops before one of them says “beyond,” Lightyear gets close to completing the phrase by adding “and.”

