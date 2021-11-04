Fans of the TV show “Sex and the City” can now stay in a replica of Carrie Bradshaw’s apartment.

Sarah Jessica Parker, who portrayed Bradshaw in the blockbuster HBO series and its film adaptations, announced on Instagram on Wednesday that fans will be able to rent the space in New York City’s Chelsea district through Airbnb.

Those who score an overnight stay will be able to put on their Manolo Blahniks in a wardrobe brimming with designer treats and “vintage ensembles,” followed by a picture to commemorate the occasion.

From the rotary phone on a dilapidated chair next to the bed to columnist Bradshaw’s trusty laptop—complete with a sticky note—photos reveal all of the old favorites. It should go without saying that cosmopolitan cocktails are also on the menu.

The attention to detail continues beyond the elegant walls of the flat, with visitors having access to concierge services and brunch in Chelsea.

If that wasn’t enough, when fans arrive at the couture-filled brownstone, they’ll get a virtual greeting from Parker herself.

Parker captioned a series of images of the apartment on Instagram: “And with that, @Airbnb has reproduced Carrie Bradshaw’s flat from Sex and the City. And I’m teaming up with them to give a few lucky people an overnight stay.

“It’s nice to be back in such a familiar place, and we think you’ll enjoy the Carrie mementos strewn about the place. So go check out what’s in that closet, try your hand at some writing, and definitely have a Cosmo.” Parker went on to say in a message posted on the Airbnb platform: “I’m overjoyed to personally welcome you into Carrie’s universe (and carefully curated closet).

“I’ll greet you digitally, and our socially distant concierge will ensure that you and your guests have an amazing stay. Please be aware that the concierge will be present throughout your stay.” The price of staying in the flat has been set at $23 per night, a homage to the 23 years since Sex and the City first aired on television.

