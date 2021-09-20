Fans of the show ‘Sex Education’ praise it for its’refreshing’ approach to disability.

Sex Education has already been praised for its portrayal of handicap on screen, and this trend continues in Season 3.

George Robinson reprises his role as Maeve’s crippled neighbor, Isaac Goodwin, who has caused a rift between Maeve and Otis (Asa Butterfield) after deleting Otis’ voicemail, which featured a passionate apology and pledge of love, from Maeve’s phone.

In Episode 2 of Sex Education, Isaac finally told Maeve about the message, just seconds after they enjoyed their first kiss.

Things between the two were understandably tight, with Maeve avoiding Isaac at all costs. In Episode 4, Isaac and his brother Joe (George Somner) reunited with Maeve, preparing all of her favorite delicacies as an apology.

Warning: The next section contains major Sex Education Season 3 spoilers.

When Maeve and Isaac became more intimate, Isaac was able to be candid about sex and disabilities.

Viewers complimented Sex Education for addressing the tough subject and called the scenario “refreshing.”

“Ok, I know everyone has an opinion about Isaac in sex education, but that scene with him and Maeve was really refreshing because you rarely see a disabled person being intimate on screen,” one fan said.

“That scene between Maeve and Isaac was masterfully done, sex with a disability requires a lot more communication than most,” a second Sex Education enthusiast remarked. It was an excellent picture of folks who are less able; sex doesn’t go away simply because you’re disabled!!”

“The sex scenes in sex education with Maeve and Isaac are actually making me weep because it’s just so good to be f****** represented for once,” a third fan commented.

The scene was praised as “wonderful” by many other spectators, with many of them becoming upset during the private scene.

“Can we all just talk about how wonderful and romantic that scene between Maeve and Isaac was?” one Sex Education enthusiast said on Twitter. I’ve been hoping for a sex chat since he was introduced as a character…”

“I loved how Isaac and Maeve’s relationship was handled,” another fan remarked. In a sex scene with a disabled person, they demonstrated open discussion, respect, and no judgment, which is unusual. Simple things, for example. This is a condensed version of the information.