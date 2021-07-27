Fans of the Olympics slam Jordan Chiles Gymnastics Routine was not shown live on NBC.

Fans on Twitter chastised Olympic broadcasters when Team USA gymnast Simone Biles abruptly from the team finals due to an apparent injury during a vault event.

Some have criticized the NBC broadcast network and Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, for failing to provide live coverage of Jordan Chiles’ gymnastic routine, which he performed as a last-minute substitution for Biles.

“So, is NBC just going to omit Grace and Jordan (and MyKayla) on bars and beam?” tweeted Twitter user @poorlawyer. At the time of publication, the post had approximately 80 likes.

“Why isn’t @peacockTV airing any of Jordan Chiles’ routines live?” questioned user @idreamofegot. [emoji of a red angry face]”

“@NBCOlympics isn’t broadcasting Jordan Chiles performances,” complained user @RenaySaysHey. Where are you looking so that I may see her? #Olympics #gymnastics.”

“Sad to say but I have to watch on EuroSport,” user @ms nikki48 replied to the aforementioned tweet. I’m not sure why @peacockTV believes she shouldn’t be living in her own country!”

“There it is,” user @LiteracyBatman commented after sharing footage of Chiles’ act provided by Twitter user @cloudybuzzard, which has had over 900 views since it was posted. @peacockTV should be embarrassed of their hatred for Jordan Chiles. She’s doing a fantastic job with everything. #OlympicGames.”

NBC has been asked for comment by this website.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.