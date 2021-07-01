Fans of ‘The Matrix’ are only now noticing this glaring flaw in the film.

Fans of the cult classic The Matrix are only now seeing a very clear mistake that made it past the editing process.

The first film in the franchise, released in 1999, stars Keanu Reeves as Neo, opposite Laurence Fishburne as Morpheus, and Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity.

The premise follows computer programmer Thomas Anderson, alias Neo, who realizes he is living in the Matrix, a virtual synthetic reality. He ultimately wakes up in the actual world, a dystopian future in which robots govern the desolate terrain and people serve as their slaves.

Neo is pitted against the Matrix, which is led by Hugo Weaving’s Agent Smith, a personified AI program tasked with maintaining order within the networks.

Both sides have a formidable array of weapons, with all agents carrying Desert Eagles and fight sequences featuring Glocks, Berettas, and even machine guns.

Hundreds of bullets fly during the two-hour-and-sixteen-minute movie, but the actors aren’t firing real shots at each other. Instead of bullets, blanks were used as ammo, and they can be seen in one scene.

“In The Matrix (1999), you can see a full blank coming out of the pistol as Neo is shot the second time,” movie enthusiast Glt23 captioned a photo on Reddit on Thursday.

“I’ve seen this movie a lot of times, but this is the first time I’ve caught this,” they added.

As Neo is shot for the second time in The Matrix (1999), a whole blank comes out of the pistol via MovieDetails.

He’s alluding to a scene at the climax of the film, when Agent Smith thinks he’s finally killed Neo before he’s resurrected and accepts his destiny as The One.

Smith fires his Desert Eagle twice in the beginning of the video, with slow-motion footage of the first bullet case dropping to the ground. He shoots Neo in the chest once more, this time from above the gun as it fires, allowing the viewer to see the casing being ejected.

But both shells are clearly identifiable as blanks, owing to the tell-tale crimping around the end.

