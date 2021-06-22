Fans of the ‘Mare of Easttown’ flock to the real house, prompting police to issue trespass warnings.

Fans of the blockbuster HBO series Mare of Easttown flocked to the real-life mansion portrayed in the show, prompting police to issue a trespass warning in Wallingford, Pennsylvania.

The Kate Winslet-led thriller, set in Delaware County, has proven to be one of TV’s biggest sensations so far in 2021, with the British actress playing the eponymous Mare in the suspenseful whodunnit.

The show’s popularity, however, has drawn unwanted attention to a local homeowner, who claims that people are trespassing on his property to see a house featured in filming—the house where Mare and her family once lived.

Legions of fans have been flocking to the town to see the real-life Easttown, according to local ABC station Action News WPVI-TV.

People have come to look through her windows late at night, according to the woman who lives in the house where Mare lives on the show.

“People have come on to our property a few times, including one late at night to look through our front window,” she claimed. “I can only imagine if it’s the same place where they filmed the show,” she says.

The mother, who requested anonymity, claimed that a trespasser cursed her when she asked them to stop photographing her home and children.

Her young daughter has been distressed by the invasion at her home, she claimed.

“She is terrified of going outside. She’s frightened to play, and it’s become a source of concern for us because it’s a source of concern for her,” she explained.

Local police have issued a warning that such behavior will not be tolerated, and patrols have been enhanced in the area.

“We get it, we get it’s an attraction, and HBO has a pretty large movie here today, but these people live here,” said Nether Providence Township Police Department Sergeant Michael Montgomery.

“How would you like it if someone was peering through your window and walking up on your property?” he continued.

According to Radio Times, Mare of Easttown was actually filmed in and around Northwest Philadelphia, and production took place in Delaware County suburban locales such as Wissahickon Valley Park, Roxborough and Boothwyn. But, Mare’s house is actually the one located in. This is a brief summary.