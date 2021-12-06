Fans of the iconic ‘Lip-Sync’ performance will recognize Tom Holland as Fred Astaire.

Tom Holland has been hired as Fred Astaire in an upcoming biopic on the legendary actor, dancer, and singer, which has received mixed reviews from fans.

While some are doubting if the Spiderman star is the appropriate fit for the part, others are praising the 25-year-now-iconic old’s Lip Sync Battle performance, which was inspired by one of Astaire’s contemporaries, Gene Kelly.

The film’s title has yet to be revealed, but Holland announced his involvement at a press event for Spider-Man: No Way Home on December 5.

According to the Associated Press, Holland informed reporters, “The script came in a week ago.” “I haven’t read it yet because it hasn’t been provided to me.” He said, ” “She [Pascal] had earlier FaceTimed me. I was soaking in the tub. And we had a great FaceTime, but I’m going to be Fred Astaire.” Given Holland’s past as a stage performer—from 2008 to 2010, he played the title role in Billy Elliot the Musical on London’s West End—the casting seems like a solid decision.

In an interview with GQ, Oscar-nominated producer Amy Pascal revealed that she preferred Holland for the part.

Holland appeared on the show Lip Sync Battle in 2017 and performed Singin’ in the Rain, which he blended with Rihanna’s smash “Umbrella.”

Holland’s amazing dance skills were showcased across two very distinct genres in this performance, which is possibly the most famous from the show.

The dance has gone viral several times on Twitter, and admirers have praised Holland’s dancing and passion to the performance in response to the Fred Astaire revelation.

One admirer tweeted, “And he’s going to nail it!”

Another person added: “Tom Holland has been a trained ballet dancer since he was nine years old, and he was billy elliot on the west end for two years. He’ll make a fantastic Fred Astaire.” Tom Holland has been a skilled ballet dancer since he was nine years old, and he was billy elliot on the west end for two years. He’s going to be a wonderful Fred Astaire. https://t.co/StaUNW1I5y pic.twitter.com/lZ7BYskHM0 — NWH TICKETS FOR TOM HOLLAND’S FAVORITE FAN!!! (@BestTomStanEva) 5th of December, 2021 Another tweet has been sent. This is a condensed version of the information.