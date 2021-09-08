Fans of the film ‘Ella Enchanted’ have only recently noticed this intriguing detail.

The latest Cinderella retelling isn’t getting the finest reviews online, but neither was 2004’s Ella Enchanted, which admirers are still re-watching and uncovering new nuances about almost 17 years later.

Anne Hathaway portrayed the classic fairytale into medieval times in Ella Enchanted, which had a number of surprises. Ella was cursed with the gift of obedience by her fairy godmother Lucinda at birth in the 2004 film.

However, it becomes a problem when her cruel step sisters learn about it and plan to exploit it to make her life a living nightmare. Ella then sets out on a mission to find Lucinda at a Giantville wedding in order to undo her gift, but it isn’t as simple as that.

She falls in love with a prince, becomes involved in a royal murder plot, and, of course, performs a few songs along the way.

One movie fan has given a minor tidbit from one scene in the voyage that many others may have missed. Ella sees a medieval mall in the film, but there is one part of it that isn’t that medieval: the escalator.

@jackiechann94, a TikTok user, remarked, “I always observed the Renaissance type escalator, but only noticed this person doing the work for it.”

Ella and other characters were seen descending a wooden escalator in the clip. Ella Enchanted does not establish a specific chronological period, yet all hints point to medieval times. How could this happen when escalators weren’t even invented until the late 1800s? Two guys may be seen to the side of the screen spinning a wheel by hand to make it move, as eagle-eyed viewers may have already spotted.

Fans of the film will be unsurprised by the picture’s combination of modern and historical elements, which include taxi cabs, teen magazines, and fan groups for the prince.

The clip has received over 200,000 likes, which has surprised several viewers who have always been curious about the escalator’s role in the film.

