Fans of ‘The Bachelorette’ slam the show for being’stupid’ and ‘immature.’ WOWO is an acronym for “Wowowowowow

The Bachelorette may be one of the most famous dating series, but it has an antiquated attitude on sex when compared to newcomers. While Love Island contestants may have sex in a matter of weeks (and two contestants on this year’s Too Hot to Handle committed a sex act in a matter of days), any love-making on the ABC show is reserved for the fantasy suites near the end of the season.

This year’s Bachelorette (Season 17) borrowed inspiration from one of these younger shows on Episode 6, but in a way that many fans believed continued the show’s conservative stance on sex. In the most recent episode, new co-host Kaitlyn Bristowe informs the remaining men that Bachelorette Katie Thurston has proposed “Operation WOWO: Week Off Whacking Off” — or the “WHOA!!! WHOA!!!” challenge, as The Bachelorette Instagram account put it.

Of course, one of the things that Too Hot to Handle candidates are not allowed to do is masturbation. Masturbation earns contestants a $2,000 punishment on the Netflix dating show, which is $1,000 less than kissing another contestant.

However, the concept of holding a competition to see who can avoid practicing what Katie refers to as “self care” predates both The Bachelorette and Too Hot to Handle. The latter was inspired by “The Contest,” a Seinfeld episode in which the characters compete to see who can hold off the longest. Bristowe even alluded to the episode when she said the guys had to compete to stay “lord of their domain,” a term for the act used on the show.

While many believe that episode of Seinfeld to be the best, fans of The Bachelorette were less enthusiastic about this latest surprise. Fans commented on ABC’s official Instagram account, saying things like “these games are immature, the men deserve better” and “how is this going to help her find a fiance?! This is ridiculous.”

display: flex; flex-direction: row; div style=” This is a condensed version of the information.