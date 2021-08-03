Fans of ‘The Bachelorette’ are split on whether Greg Grippo made the right decision.

Katie Thurston’s experience on The Bachelorette 2021 has been an emotional rollercoaster in recent weeks. After Michael Allio left to be with his son, Greg Grippo appears to have abandoned her on the ABC show.

The duo had an emotional talk in the most recent episode of Season 17, which is now available on Hulu, in which he opened up to her about his love for her and how she is assisting him in moving on after his father’s death. Katie, on the other hand, couldn’t match his level of emotional engagement and could only respond, “I enjoy looking at you.”

Later in the show, they have a tense exchange in which he tells her that he is leaving The Bachelorette because “I deserve more than what I’ve been given.” Katie burst into tears again as she stated that she would sooner book a flight home and end her time on the show than continue without Greg.

Bachelor Nation has been shattered by the latest drama: One half believes Greg was gaslighting Katie following a season in which he was visibly jealous whenever Katie spent time with another man. Team Greg, on the other hand, believes he was justified in acting the way he did because Katie’s reaction to him opening up was frigid.

Katie’s team

#TheBachelorette Greg Grippo on “How to Handle Conflict in Relationships” pic.twitter.com/ytgnwjtrwz

— August 3, 2021, The Bachelornomics Podcast (@bachelornomics)

Greg was accused of gaslighting by a number of people on Twitter. “If Greg Grippo’s instagram influencer job doesn’t work out after the #bachelorette, he can always teach a Master Class on gaslighting!” one tweet read. He’s a seasoned pro.”

“Sorry to say but she is lucky,” another tweet stated. Greg Grippo is acting this way now because she doesn’t need a husband who acts this way. Katie, get out of here. Tayshia and Kaitlynn will need to accompany him out. Fast.”

"So #GregGrippo you just…." read one tweet.