Fans of Taylor Swift scramble to decipher the cryptic “Red (Taylor’s Version)” Teaser

Taylor Swift has caused a ruckus among her admirers. Taylor Swift provided a cryptic insight into her next album Red (Taylor’s Version) on Thursday.

On Thursday, the “Love Story” singer teased the highly anticipated album with a witty post aimed at making fans guess which songs will be featured.

Fans have been waiting to hear what will be included in the re-recording of her beloved Red album, which will include a selection of tracks “From The Vault.”

“presses post maniacally cackles” Level: casually harsh in the name of being honest,” the singer wrote alongside the video, which includes a series of anagrams of what appear to be song names for fans to decode.

maniacally cackles presses post

Level: sarcastically brutal in the guise of being truthful.

5 August 2021 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13)

The post went viral right after, garnering over 100,000 likes in a matter of minutes.

One fan wrote, “Omg, we need the smart swifties quick,” while another quickly set to work with pen and paper, saying, “glad I have no plans today.”

On November 19th, Red (Taylor’s Version) will be released.

