Fans of Taylor Swift scramble to decipher the cryptic “Red (Taylor’s Version)” Teaser
Taylor Swift has caused a ruckus among her admirers. Taylor Swift provided a cryptic insight into her next album Red (Taylor’s Version) on Thursday.
On Thursday, the “Love Story” singer teased the highly anticipated album with a witty post aimed at making fans guess which songs will be featured.
Fans have been waiting to hear what will be included in the re-recording of her beloved Red album, which will include a selection of tracks “From The Vault.”
“presses post maniacally cackles” Level: casually harsh in the name of being honest,” the singer wrote alongside the video, which includes a series of anagrams of what appear to be song names for fans to decode.
Level: sarcastically brutal in the guise of being truthful.
5 August 2021 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13)
The post went viral right after, garnering over 100,000 likes in a matter of minutes.
One fan wrote, “Omg, we need the smart swifties quick,” while another quickly set to work with pen and paper, saying, “glad I have no plans today.”
On November 19th, Red (Taylor’s Version) will be released.
