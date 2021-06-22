Fans of T-Pain are furious with Usher after the rapper revealed that he suffers from depression.

T-Pain has revealed that he suffered from a four-year depression after Usher accused him of ruining the music industry with his use of Auto-Tune.

T-Pain had a string of successes, including “I’m Sprung” and “I’m ‘n Luv (Wit a Stripper)” from his debut album “Rapper Ternt Singer,” which he released in 2005.

Throughout his chart dominance, he was noted for his use of Auto-Tune, an audio processor that was originally designed to repair off-key vocals but has since been exploited to distort a singing voice.

T-Pain, whose real name is Faheem Rasheed Najm, has said in the new Netflix series This Is Pop that Usher’s remark about his influence on the music industry sent him into a profound despair.

According to Entertainment Weekly, he stated, “Usher was my pal.” “Usher is someone I admire greatly. ‘I’m going to tell you something, man,’ he said. You messed ruined the music.'”

He went on to say that he initially mistook Usher’s remark for a joke, saying: “‘Yeah dude, you really f***ed up music for real vocalists,’ he said.

“‘What did I do?’ I wondered. I went out there and used Auto-Tune.’ ‘Yeah, you f***ed it up,’ he said. ‘But I used it, and I didn’t advise everyone else to start using it,’ I say.”

“That was the exact moment, and I don’t think I knew it for a long time, but that was the exact moment that launched a four-year depression for me,” he continued.

T-Pain’s revelation sparked an outpouring of outrage from fans on Twitter, with some on the micro-blogging platform taking Usher to task for having used Auto-Tune himself.

“Wait So You Mean To Tell Me Usher Told T-Pain He F***ed Up Music Using Autotune……

Then Used Autotune On ‘OMG’???” @1DJFirstClass wrote.

“This absolutely breaks my heart,” said @xandradurham. “I just put on T-Pain when I was driving around and running errands today. How DARE anyone say he ruined music when he did nothing but give us banger after banger.”

“Usher telling T-Pain he ruined music when he was twerking with Pitbull and Will I Am is funny as hell,” tweeted @big_business_.

Said @BriMalandro: “The fact that everyone who came at T-Pain for using auto-tune ended up. This is a brief summary.