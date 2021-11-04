Fans of ‘Suicide Squad’ are pleading for David Ayer’s cut to be made public.

Fans of DC films are tenacious, to say the least.

Fans have switched their focus to the original Suicide Squad after successfully pushing for Zack Snyder’s director’s cut of Justice League to be released in 2021.

The 2016 film, directed by David Ayer, featured a gang of DC supervillains as they dealt with serious threats under Amanda Waller’s (Viola Davis) orders, who threatened to kill them if they didn’t cooperate.

When it was released, the film, which starred Margot Robbie and Jared Leto as Harley Quinn and The Joker, was widely condemned.

Since then, fans have been trying to persuade Warner Bros. to release a new Suicide Squad film. Everything you need to know is right here.

Why are fans of Suicide Squad clamoring for the David Ayer cut to be made available?

After the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut campaign was successful, fans started the #ReleaseTheAyerCut campaign on social media, and the director’s cut of Justice League was announced to be broadcast on HBO Max in May 2020.

When Snyder departed the production in 2017, his initial vision for Justice League was diminished, and reshoots and script modifications were done under the direction of his replacement, Joss Whedon.

Director Ayer claims that something similar happened with Suicide Squad, claiming that the success of Deadpool and the failures of Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice caused him to change his mind about the film.

In July 2020, the filmmaker reminded fans on Twitter that the initial teaser for Suicide Squad depicted his actual vision.

“This trailer nails the tone and intent of the film I made,” he wrote. Methodical. Layered. Complex, gorgeous, and heartbreaking all at the same time.

“My deep drama was battered into a’comedy’ after the BVS reviews startled the leadership at the time, and the success of Deadpool.”

Ayer has been outspoken about his desire for a director’s cut of his picture to be released, and he has backed the #ReleaseTheAyerCut campaign started by fans.

“Cut definitely exists – you’ll need to ask @ATT and @hbomax to let it see the sunlight,” he said in July 2020 in answer to a question about whether his original version of the picture survives.

And his efforts to have the original version released have continued to this day. This is a condensed version of the information.