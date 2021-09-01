Fans of Spider-Man are melted when Tom Holland refers to Zendaya as “My MJ.”

On Wednesday, Tom Holland made sure his girlfriend Zendaya’s 25th birthday was off to a good start by sharing a heartfelt selfie of the two posing together.

The actor was dressed as Spider-Man in the photo, which was shared on Instagram, while the birthday girl pointed her camera lens at a mirror.

Zendaya, who plays Michelle in the Spider-Man films, put her head on Holland’s shoulder as he struck a pose with his face covered with cosmetic scratches.

Holland, who is also 25, captioned the behind-the-scenes photo in costume, writing, “My MJ, have the best of birthdays.” Give me a call when you get a chance xxx.”

The lovebirds, who initially worked together on 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, have been seen enjoying a lot of public outings with one another, despite widespread suspicion.

