Fans of ‘Sex Education’ despise Jemima Kirke’s ‘Sketchy’ Dance.

Jemima Kirke, best known for her role in the film Girls, has joined the cast of Sex Education Season 3 as Headmistress Haddon (also known as “Hope”). She made her first appearance in Episode 1, dancing her way onto the stage of Moordale High’s assembly hall to Wilson Pickett’s “Land of 1000 Dances.”

Hope then delivered an emotional speech about reversing Moordale’s reputation as a “Sex School,” promising to bring the school and its students’ futures “back on track.”

Eric (played by Ncuti Gatwa) exclaimed, “She’s so cool, teachers aren’t meant to be hip,” while the pupils of Moordale fell in love with her right away.

Even the most difficult to persuade Ruby (Mimi Keene) is “obsessed” with her lipstick, whereas Aimee (Aimee Lou Wood) simply “adores” her. Viv (Chinenye Ezeudu), the teacher’s pet, can’t get enough of her, describing her as “Joan of Arc, but cooler.”

One thing is certain: Kirke’s choreography had an influence on viewers at home, with many viewers reacting to Hope’s entrance in a completely different way.

“I knew Hope had bad vibes from that”cool” dance #SexEducation,” one Sex Education enthusiast tweeted.

Miss Trunchbull from Matilda was even compared by several viewers. “I knew this Hope lady was going to be a trunchbull when she arrived in day one with that fake”I’m fun” dancing routine #SexEducation,” one viewer said.

“#SexEducation,” a third supporter added. Hope had been feeling shady since the dance intro, and now she’s doing micro-racism.”

#SexEducation Hope had been feeling shady since the dancing intro, and now she’s practicing micro-racism.

— More indications from Atasha (@theNatashas) 19 September 2021

The scenario was even dubbed “unrealistic” by some Reddit users.

“Literally, school kids would straight out laugh at a teacher dancing/trying so hard to seem cool…,” @beanbroth12 commented. So implausible!”

Unfortunately for the Moordale pupils, Hope does not show out to be as “cool” as she appears.

The former Moordale student has no qualms about tossing up the rulebook and upsetting the established quo. She enforces school uniforms and a stringent appearance policy in the hallways, as well as a single-file system, so kids can walk in silence and “reflect.”

Hope also implements an antiquated, patriarchal sex education program that leads to her demise.

She also refuses to listen to the students or recognize their right to privacy. This is a condensed version of the information.