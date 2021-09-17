Fans of ‘Sex Education’ are taken aback by a graphic cat death scene.

Sex Education Season 3 is now available on Netflix to stream and download. The third season takes a break from Maeve’s (Emma Mackey) and Otis’s (Asa Butterfield) sex clinic plot to explore the lives of some of the show’s more unusual characters. Cynthia (Lisa Palfrey) and Jeffrey, Maeve’s slightly eccentric neighbors, are featured heavily in Season 3, Episode 3. (Joe Wilkinson).

The third episode begins with Cynthia and Jeffrey’s caravan taking the audience for a trip (literally). They’re eating dinner and decide to make their evening more exciting by having a lot of sex. Cynthia’s pet cat Jonathan waltzes into the room as things heat up between the two and the caravan rattles from the intensity.

Jonathan freezes in the caravan’s cooking area, most likely terrified by his human parents and deafened by Cynthia’s screams of delight. Jonathan, unfortunately, is in the wrong place at the wrong moment. The trailer shakes so violently that it knocks the microwave from the wall, squashing Jonathan to death.

Cynthia was not only traumatized by the gruesome incident, but so were the viewers at home.

“No because who wrote that cat into the sex education tale was there any need,” one Sex Education enthusiast tweeted.

Unnecessary cat scene yikes #sexeducation

September 17, 2021 — Anna Something (@AnnaTWRelated)

“That cat scene….unnecessary yikes #sexeducation,” one fan tweeted, while another stated, “NOT THE CAT.” @Netflix, are you serious? That was really needless. #SexEducation.”

Others were disturbed as well, but couldn’t help but chuckle, with one viewer joking, “Curiosity killed the cat,” and another asking, “Sex just killed a cat?? #SexEducation?”

Palfrey, who plays Cynthia on the show, shared a sweet selfie of herself and Jonathan on Instagram before of Season 3’s premiere.

