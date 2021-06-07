Fans of Scotland have been cautioned not to travel to London without a ticket for the England match.

Mayor Sadiq Khan has cautioned Scotland fans who do not have a ticket to their team’s Euro 2020 fixture against England not to travel to London.

The customary Trafalgar Square meeting site will be used as a socially-distanced fan zone for key workers for the match at 8pm on Friday June 18. There will be nowhere for huge groups to gather in the capital for the match at 8pm on Friday June 18.

Around 2,600 tickets have been reserved for Scotland fans at Wembley, while pubs and bars are anticipated to limit the number of football fans allowed in during the European Championship, which has been postponed owing to the coronavirus outbreak.

