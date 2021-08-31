Fans of ‘Resident Evil’ are split on the new cast for ‘Welcome to Raccoon City.’

New Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City photos have been leaked online, and gamers’ views have been divided to say the least, especially when it comes to Leon and Claire’s characters.

Raccoon is pleased to welcome you. City is a brand-new installment in the Resident Evil film franchise, with no ties to the Milla Jovovich films.

Instead, the new film takes direct influence from the original video game series, which first debuted in 1996. It will, in particular, combine the events of the previous two Resident Evil games into a single overarching story, with many of the classic characters, settings, and creature designs returning.

Director Johannes Roberts (who previously directed 47 Meters Down and The Strangers: Prey at Night) has vowed that the new film will be a more authentic translation of the games, restoring the series to its horror roots. Roberts has said that the scary remake of Resident Evil 2 has had a significant impact on the project’s appearance and feel.

Fans have now been given their first decent look at the film, according to IGN, who have released a trio of pictures that feature the new cast, a faithful reproduction of the Spencer Mansion, and an infamous creature.

Albert Wesker (Tom Hopper of The Umbrella Academy), Richard Aiken (Chad Rook), Chris Redfield (Robbie Amell), and Jill Valentine (Hannah John-Kamen of Ant-Man and the Wasp) are all seen in their classic S.T.A.R.S costumes in the first of these stills.

Many of these performers are dead ringers for their video game counterparts in terms of outfit and overall casting, and the estate location that can be seen in the backdrop is as realistic.

Meanwhile, an image of Leon S. Kennedy (Avan Jogia) and Claire Redfield (Kaya Scodelario) prepping for an undead battle in a confined passageway has been released. As we’ll see later, this specific image has caused some controversy among fans.

Finally, we caught a sight of Lisa Trevor, who appeared to be haunted. If you’re unfamiliar with this terrifying adversary, she first featured in the Nintendo GameCube remake of Resident Evil, where she stalked players throughout several locales. This is a condensed version of the information.