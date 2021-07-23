Fans of Monsta X’s Shownu send messages of support as he enlists in the military.

Shownu, the leader of the K-pop boy band Monsta X, joined in the military on Thursday in South Korea, where all men are required to serve in the military.

Shownu’s name has been trending on Twitter, and K-pop fans have flooded social media with messages of support.

Images displaying his new buzz cut were uploaded on the eve of his enlistment on Monsta X’s official Twitter account as well as the group’s official fan café website, where he simply wrote: “I’ll be back.”

Before starting his job as a social worker, Shownu will go through three weeks of basic military training.

According to local media, the musician, who had eye surgery last year after being diagnosed with retinal detachment in his left eye and has recently taken a vacation from work activities, was assigned to an administrative position because he was ruled ineligible for active military service.

Shownu’s actual recruitment site and time were not published, according to local media, in order to prevent huge crowds during the ongoing COVID pandemic. “We beg for your warm support and encouragement for Shownu, who will diligently fulfill his military service and return in good health,” his management agency said.

/ / / / / / / / / / / / / / / / / # f4YncnF5Wi pic.twitter.com

July 22, 2021 — _MONSTA X (@OfficialMonstaX)

Shownu’s remark at the fan cafe was accompanied with an image of rubber shoes, alluding to a Korean proverb that translates as “wearing your rubber shoes backwards,” implying that he was pleading with followers to stay loyal to him and wait for his return.

When a lady runs off with another guy while her partner is serving in the military, the Korean phrase is used to describe it.

“Be careful among the heat and look after your health and happiness,” the singer wrote in a message on the Monsta X Twitter account, alongside photos of his new haircut. “I adore you.”

“Awaiting the day that we can all meet again, I’ll keep in excellent health [while I’m in the military]and come back as a more mature, greater version of myself on my return,” Shownu wrote on the Monsta X Twitter account. Thank you very much!”

He announced his military enlistment in early July. This is a condensed version of the information.