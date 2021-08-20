Fans of LeVar Burton demand that he take over as host of ‘Jeopardy!’ from Mike Richards. Host.

Fans of LeVar Burton aren’t going down without a fight. Many fans want the actor to take over as the permanent host of Jeopardy! from Mike Richards. when he resigned in the wake of a scandal involving insulting remarks he made in the past.

Richards, who is also an executive producer on Jeopardy!, was in line to take over the highly coveted position until comments he made on a podcast eight years ago emerged this week.

Following a piece in The Ringer about Richards’ insulting comments criticizing women’s weight, Jews, and Asians on episodes of his podcast “The Randumb Show” from 2013 to 2014, the Anti-Defamation League called for an investigation.

“Looking back now, there is no excuse, of course, for the words I made on this podcast, and I am truly sorry,” he said in a statement to The Ringer earlier this week.

However, as of Friday morning, the 46-year-old has acknowledged his departure from the position and released a new statement.

“It hurts me that these prior actions and words have placed such a shadow on Jeopardy!” it says in part. as we prepare to begin a new chapter

“As I indicated last week, I was ecstatic to be asked to host the syndicated show and to have the opportunity to broaden my responsibilities. However, it has become evident over the last several days that continuing as host would be too much of a distraction for our viewers and not the best option for the show. As a result, I’ll be stepping down as host immediately. As a result, today’s manufacturing will be canceled.”

Producers will resume their search for a permanent syndicated host, according to Richards, and a roster of guest hosts will be used in the meanwhile.

The latest twist in the Jeopardy! hosting story has given legions of ardent LeVar Burton supporters renewed faith that he is the perfect guy for the job.

Fans of the former Star Trek: The Next Generation actor have reacted quickly to the news of Richards’ departure from the program, with many calling for him to be the one to replace the late Alex Trebek.

