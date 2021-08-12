Fans of LeVar Burton are furious over the show ‘Jeopardy!’ ‘They Did Him Dirty,’ says the host snub.

Fans of Levar Burton have expressed their displeasure after learning that the actor had been passed over for the position of permanent host of Jeopardy!

Mike Richards, executive producer of Jeopardy!, will host the daily syndicated show, while actress and neuroscientist Mayim Bialik will host the Jeopardy! prime-time and spin-off series, including the upcoming Jeopardy! National College Championship, was announced on Wednesday.

Several celebrities, including Ken Jennings, Anderson Cooper, Aaron Rodgers, Katie Couric, Bill Whitaker, George Stephanopoulos, Robin Roberts, and Dr. Sanjay Gupta, served as guest hosts during the search for a permanent replacement for the late Alex Trebek.

With Burton enjoying a strong wave of support before his guest-hosting appearance aired during the last week of July, a lot of enraged fans turned to Twitter to express their disappointment at his being passed over for the post.

“Me trying to build a show right now for @levarburton to host and make a worldwide hit,” Ava DuVernay posted alongside a gif from Schitt’s Creek.

The tweet drew Burton’s notice, and he replied to the director of When They See Us, “Check your DM’s!”

Professor and novelist Ebony Elizabeth Thomas mirrored DuVernay’s sentiments, saying, “One of my birthday wishes is for LeVar Burton to conceive, executive produce, and host his own original game show.” We’d all be watching!”

“So the whole LeVar Burton thing was simply a setup to make place for this guy?” wrote political pundit Keith Boykin, referring to a recent piece about Richards being the frontrunner for the role.

“Why couldn’t they simply give it to @levarburton as literally everyone on the earth wanted?” Meghan McCain, who recently left The View, chipped in.

Yvette Nicole Brown, who plays Yvette on Community, stated that while she was disappointed by the news, she didn’t want her words to be misunderstood as a criticism on Bialik.

Brown wrote, “I love me some @missmayim in any and every genre or form I can get her in,” adding, “I have mentioned many times before I love me some @missmayim in any and every genre or form I can get her in.” “I am ecstatic for her. You should be aware of this. Nonetheless, @levarburton was smeared by the manner the search was conducted. That isn’t Mayim’s fault. That’s on @jeopardy and the higher-ups. #Shame.”

“It appears to be Mike. This is a condensed version of the information.