Fans of Kate Quigley hope she recovers after ingesting fentanyl-laced cocaine.

Fans of Kate Quigley are hoping for a miracle after she was hospitalized in critical condition after ingesting a bad batch of cocaine that also killed three others, including comedy writer Fuquan Johnson.

After being hospitalized in Los Angeles over the weekend, Quigley, 39, informed a pal that she was “alive.”

“I’m still alive. I’m not very good. However, I’m fine,” Quigley wrote her comedy pal Brian Redban.

Fuquan Johnson, a writer for Comedy Parlour Live, died on Friday night after taking a narcotic laced with fentanyl at a residence in Venice, Los Angeles, according to TMZ. Three other people are said to have died at the scene.

Fentanyl is a powerful painkiller that has become a popular technique to cut certain recreational substances, such as cocaine, with catastrophic consequences.

Authorities established the identities of the other two fatalities, Enrico Colangeli and Natalie Williamson, who were 48 and 33 years old, respectively, according to the site.

Quigley was allegedly in critical condition when she was admitted to the hospital, and many fans and well-wishers are hoping she will make a full recovery.

Following Johnson’s death, a number of people have paid respect to him.

Fellow comic Steve Byrne tweeted, “You would be hard pressed to find somebody in the world of comedy who is as kind as @KateQFunny.” “I’m sending her tons of LOVE, good vibes, and prayers. Fuquan Johnson and the other gentlemen, may God rest their souls. I have the utmost regard for anyone with whom I share the stage.”

September 5, 2021 — Steve Byrne (@stevebyrnelive)

“Fu, going to miss our Fuuuu and Kuuuu back and forth every time I saw you,” comedian Esther Ku said. Thank you for all of the laughs and good times. Fuquan Johnson, may you rest in peace. I’m hoping Kate Quigley will make a full recovery.”

