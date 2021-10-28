Fans of K-Pop install a tracking device on the ATEEZ Tour Bus.

After learning that fans of the K-pop band installed a tracking device on its tour bus, ATEEZ’s record label is considering legal action.

Some fans of the South Korean boy band, Kim Hong-joong, Park Seong-hwa, Jeong Yun-ho, Kang Yeo-sang, Choi San, Song Min-gi, Jung Woo-young, and Choi Jong-ho, have been accused of crossing the line in their desire to get close to the group’s eight members.

ATEEZ’s representatives have promised to pursue “penalty without any leniency or agreement,” according to a curt statement made by record label and agency KQ Entertainment on Thursday.

“First and foremost, we would want to thank the fans who constantly cherish and support ATEEZ,” the statement added, according to a translation on the website Allkpop. Despite the fact that we have already educated you about fan club etiquette and the ban of visiting private and unannounced schedule spaces, there are nevertheless frequent instances of privacy invasions caused by illicit activity.

“In addition, despite staff limits, acts such as invading on private locations and following artists on unauthorized schedules only for personal gain have resulted in work interruptions and psychological agony for the artists.”

“In particular, we have recently documented cases of illegally collecting location information by secretly adding a GPS monitoring device to the artist’s business vehicle.” We’ve asked the local police station to find it and prosecute it without leniency or agreement.

“We will continue to use the existing black list system and legal procedures to respond to infringements of artists’ privacy, and those who do so will be automatically barred from all fan engagement and activities.”

“Once again, we would like to ask for your cooperation for the safety of ATEEZ and the fans, as well as for sound fan culture,” the message said after sending supporters to an email address where any additional transgressions against the band can be reported.

Since their debut in 2018, ATEEZ has had massive international success, despite having to cancel a tour planned for previous year due to the COVID-19 epidemic.

The pop sensations took the extra time to concentrate on their EP, Zero: Fever Part.1, which was released earlier this year.

“It provided us a lot of time to think about our album and put more into it before it was published,” Hong-joong explained. This is a condensed version of the information.