Fans of Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer hope the romance rumors about Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer are true.

During May’s Friends: The Reunion, Aniston and Schwimmer, whose characters Ross Geller and Rachel Green dated on and off throughout the program, said that they had real-life feelings on one other.

Closer magazine said this week that the movie stars’ reunion on the TV special prompted them to communicate privately before Schwimmer supposedly went from his home in New York City to Los Angeles to spend time with Aniston.

Jennifer Aniston’s and David Schwimmer’s agents have been approached for comment by this website.

Fans of the beloved sitcom are hoping for confirmation that they are, in fact, Hollywood’s newest power couple, prompting a meme-sharing frenzy on Twitter.

@McGarveyDraws tweeted, “If David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston are dating, I believe this is the last hope we have as a planet for world peace.”

@Lynsey1991 captioned a gif of Ross telling Rachel on Friends that he’s “so in love” with her, “Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer dating is the uplifting third act plot twist 2021 needs.”

Indulging in more Friends reminiscences, “The internet attempting to find out if David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston are really dating,” said @wander woman 7, captioning a photo of the Friends actors eavesdropping at a door.

If the accusations are true, Twitter user @UWhaaM8 predicted widespread celebrations, writing: “Petition to have worldwide street parties if Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer are indeed dating.”

I’ve heard Jennifer Anniston and David Schwimmer are dating, and it’s the fairytale ending we’ve all been waiting for. I hope it’s true!!! pic.twitter.com/KNOOR3jJ9I

— katie wardil (@KatieWardil) 10 Aug 2021

Ross Geller and Rachel Green’s real-life relationship ended with Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer dating.

He’s the lobster in her picture.

twitter.com/Z9SDkNQfsn

10 August 2021 — Alphina (@maleedus)

The uplifting third act narrative twist 2021 requires is Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer dating pic.twitter.com/SVzaMqIeqN

August 10, 2021 — Lynsey James (@Lynsey1991)

@xAaBbx03 captioned a gif of Friends characters Rachel Aniston and Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow) joyfully leaping up and down, “The world collectively.” This is a condensed version of the information.