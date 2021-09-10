Fans of Iowa State aren’t excited about the prospect of seeing Ashton Kutcher on ‘College GameDay.’

Fans of Iowa State University (ISU) aren’t overjoyed about the prospect of Ashton Kutcher being chosen for this weekend’s episode of ESPN’s College GameDay.

The pregame show will travel to Ames for the third week of the 2021 college football season to watch No. 9 Iowa State take on No. 10 Iowa in a home game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

ISU fans flocked to Twitter to complain about the likelihood of a competitor being invited onto the show for their home game amid speculations that Kutcher—who attended the University of Iowa before dropping out to model—might be the star option for the show’s prediction segment.

In reference to Kutcher’s participation in the 2010 rom-com, SB Nation’s ISU community stated, “If the guest picker is Ashton Kutcher, he’ll get booed more than Valentine’s Day did.”

“The Guest Picker is going to be Ashton Kutcher, and ISU fans are going to melt down,” one user said. It’ll be an unforgettable gameday.”

When Ashton Kutcher walks past them on Gameday, everyone becomes excited. pic.twitter.com/CmYf1Y4SrW

— @ TheSonOfMars_ Heel Turn Haden 10 September 2021

“It’s evident that ESPN chose Ashton Kutcher, a noted Hawkeye fan, as a troll. Another remarked, “It’s a troll job, but it’s a meaningless, fun one.”

The prediction part of College GameDay is well-known, and it usually has an invited guest, who is usually a celebrity, player, or radio personality linked with the host institution. If Kutcher is chosen, Saturday’s visitor will be a supporter of the visiting school.

Some Twitter users mocked ESPN, implying that the sports network was unaware of Kutcher’s connection to Iowa.

“In the meantime, at ESPN HQ, it’s ‘College Ames Day?’ We’ve got this Ashton Kutcher guy, right? Isn’t he from Iowa? Yes, let’s follow him. One person tweeted, “Ames will adore it.”

“I’m sure ESPN thinks they’re geniuses for hiring an Iowan. “Forget about the fact that he’s a passionate Hawks fan,” one person wrote.

Fans of Iowa State try not to bring up the fact that Ashton Kutcher did not graduate from the university: pic.twitter.com/IovjRkqnOh https://t.co/WNh7rfpEJV pic.twitter.com/WNh7rfpEJV

September 10, 2021 — cole (@colem008)

