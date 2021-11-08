Fans of ‘Insecure’ point out the irony of Keke Palmer’s role as Condola’s sister.

Because Insecure Season 5 is the HBO show’s final season, Issa Rae is sneaking in some star cameos.

The most recent of them occurred in Episode 3, when Hustlers star Keke Palmer played Kira, Condola’s (Christina Elmore’s) sister, whom we saw after Condola gave birth to her child with Lawrence (Jay Ellis).

Despite the fact that she was only on the show for a brief period, she provided plenty of meme-worthy moments, which fans celebrated on Twitter. Fans were pointing to her previous shadiness with Condola’s character in particular.

Palmer became the first person to openly associate herself to Insecure after reaching out to creator Issa Rae on Twitter. "Hey @IssaRae there's been a mix-up," the Emmy winner tweeted in September 2020. After I expressed my excitement for Season 5 of Insecure on social media, everyone assumes I'll be a part of it. We can't let them down, so put me in charge of beating Condola's ass." Prentice Penny, the showrunner, told Entertainment Tonight that it was because of this tweet that she was cast as the character's caring and supportive sister. "It was just a joke to make her Condola's sister since she couldn't bear Condola," he explained. Insecure fans reacted to Palmer's presence by referencing that tweet. "I thought @KekePalmer was meant to whoop Condola's ass," one user said. "It's the way @KekePalmer wanted to fight Condola last season but ended up playing her sister," another added.