Fans of Hannah Gadsby respond to Dave Chappelle’s claims that she isn’t funny.

Fans of Hannah Gadsby are rallying around her and her comedic abilities today, despite Dave Chappelle’s declaration that she is “not funny.”

In response to backlash for his latest show, The Closer, the Australian comedian has been caught in the Chappelle Netflix dispute and singled out by the stand-up.

Following backlash for transphobic jokes in a Netflix special, Chappelle declared in a new stand-up set that he will not be “summoned.”

The 48-year-old comedian speaks directly to the transgender community in a five-minute video shared to Instagram, stating he’s open to a conversation—but only under certain conditions.

One of those requirements is a sly dig at Gadsby, who has called some of Chappelle’s jokes “hate speech.”

“And if you want to meet with me, I am more than prepared to do so, but only under certain circumstances. First and foremost, you are not permitted to attend unless you have watched my program from beginning to end “According to Chappelle.

“You must come to a location of my choice at a time of my choosing, and you must declare that Hannah Gadsby is not humorous,” says the narrator.

Many of Gadsby’s fans have rallied behind her in response to Chappelle’s remark that she is “not funny.”

“Hannah Gadsby is living rent-free in the heads of every male comedian in existence—and completely EATING THEM UP inside—and for that (among other things), I adore her,” remarked Kendall Brown, a healthcare advocate.

“Hannah Gadsby is too brilliant and funny to deserve having the most self-righteous dumbfucks in comedy drag her into their argument,” comic Dan Telfer added.

“Chappelle appears to be extremely inebriated and self-pitying. Taking a jab at Hannah Gadsby and unleashing his online haters on her was completely unwarranted “Sean Kent, another comic, agreed.

