Fans of ‘Gossip Girl’ have had caviar; we won’t settle for catfish.

When it was announced that HBO Max will revive Gossip Girl, Millennials all around the world rejoiced, grabbing their Vitamin Water and dusting off their old headbands before heading to the Met steps with frozen yogurt to celebrate. After all, it had been nine years since the original series had ended—and it had ended abruptly! While we didn’t expect Leighton Meester, Blake Lively, and the rest of the cast to repeat their roles as the infamously snarky, wealthy Upper East Siders we all came to know and love for six seasons, we did expect the same degree of pizzazz and elegance (aside from Little J’s designs, of course).

Gradually, morsels of information about the fresh-faced Gen Z actors surfaced, before writer Joshua Safran revealed more about the show’s inclusive direction. “There wasn’t a lot of representation the first time around on the program,” he said to Vulture in 2019.

“I believe I was the only gay writer there the entire time.” Even when I went to an elite school in New York in the 1990s, it didn’t always resemble what was on Gossip Girl. As a result, the leads this time aren’t white.” “There’s a lot of LGBT material in this show,” he continued. It’s a lot about how the world is now, where riches and privilege come from, and how you deal with it.” The original’s lack of diversity was always a problem; there’s no denying that. Not only did the program feature a largely white cast, but it also had a practice of exploiting minorities as props, with characters like Isabel (Nicole Fiscella) and Nelly Yuki (Yin Chang) serving as Blair Waldorf’s (Meester) henchmen and regularly being the brunt of jokes.

Even though Tika Sumpter, who played headstrong entrepreneur Raina Thorpe in Season 4, was welcomed by the actors, she and Michael Boatman (her on-screen father, Russell) only stayed for a few episodes.

