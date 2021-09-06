Fans of Girls Aloud discover a heartwarming fact about Sarah Harding’s vocals.

Fans of Girls Aloud are mourning the death of pop artist Sarah Harding, who died of breast cancer on Sunday. She was only 39 years old when she died.

The English vocalist was a cherished member of the renowned girl band, and her passing has shocked fans, who have shared heartfelt tributes from those who knew her best.

Fans are also reminiscing about their favorite Harding moments on social media, with multiple clips of her performing and having a good time spreading.

While discussing the late singer’s history as a member of one of the UK’s most popular girl groups, one admirer shared a touching anecdote about her.

Harding rose to recognition with the band after they formed on the reality show Pop Stars: The Rivals in the early 2000s. The groundbreaking smash track “Sound of the Underground,” published in 2003, was the group’s breakout tune.

Harding sang the very first lyrics on Girls Aloud’s first-ever song, according to Twitter user George Griffiths.

He also pointed out that on the band’s final album, Ten, released before their breakup in 2013, Harding closes out the album’s final song, “Every Now and Then.”

“Sarah Harding was the first voice you heard on Girls Aloud’s debut hit, Sound of the Underground, and she was the last voice you heard on Ten’s final track, Every Now And Then,” Griffiths said on Twitter.

What a voice it was, too. Bold, clever, and completely unique to her. Thank you, Sarah, for transforming the face of popular music. RIP

September 5, 2021 — george (@georgegriffiths)

“What a voice it was, too. Bold, clever, and completely unique to her. Thank you, Sarah, for transforming the face of popular music. RIP.”

On Sunday, September 7, Harding’s mother confirmed her death, saying that her daughter “slipped away gently” following a battle with breast cancer.

Marie, Sarah’s mother, stated on Instagram, “It’s with deep grief that I’m bringing the news that my lovely daughter Sarah has regrettably died away.”

"Many of you are aware of Sarah's cancer fight and her valiant efforts.