Fans of Elvira and Cassandra Peterson are praising her when she came out.

Elvira’s fans are congratulating her today after she came out in a new biography and disclosed her long-term relationship with a woman.

Cassandra Peterson is the famously private actress, writer, and singer best known to the world as Elvira, Mistress of the Dark.

Peterson, who is now 70 years old, has written a new memoir called Yours Cruelly, Elvira: Memories of the Mistress of the Dark, in which she discusses her 19-year connection with Teresa ‘T’ Wierson.

After the termination of Peterson’s 25-year marriage to her former manager Mark Pierson, she began dating Wierson.

Peterson writes in her memoir, “I’m delighted and relieved to finally allow our secret to see the light of day,” about disclosing the specifics of her relationship.

Although the couple’s friends and family were aware of their connection, Peterson was concerned that her followers would be misled.

“So I worried that if I declared I was no longer living the ‘straight life,’ my admirers would feel misled to, call me a hypocrite, and reject me,” she writes in the book, according to EW.

“Would my fans hate me for not being who they anticipated me to be?” she wonders in the book, adding, “I’m fully conscious that some would be dissatisfied and maybe even furious, but I have to live with myself, and at this point in my life, I’ve got to be honest about who I am.”

“For the first time in my life, I’m with someone who makes me feel safe, blessed, and truly loved,” Peterson continues.

The news of Peterson’s happiness and coming out has warmed the hearts of many fans who are expressing their admiration for her on social media.

“And in case you needed to hear it again, horror IS queer,” Elvira genuinely said,” writer Brandon Trush said.

“ELVIRA HAS HAD A HOT MASCULINE WIFE FOR 19 YEARS AND FINALLY FEELS SAFE COMING OUT RAIN ON ME TSUNAMI,” one individual quipped in a viral tweet.

