Fans of Debra Messing are outraged by Lucille Ball’s omission from ‘Being the Ricardos.’

The trailer for the much awaited Lucille Ball biopic, Being the Ricardos, has here, and it features Nicole Kidman as the renowned comic in all her red-wigged glory.

Fans have been clamoring for Debra Messing to play Lucy Ricardo in Aaron Sorkin’s Amazon Prime Video picture since it was announced, with many claiming she would be the perfect Lucy Ricardo.

Those calls have been rekindled as a result of the trailer’s publication, and the Will and Grace star’s name has become a trending topic on Twitter on Thursday.

One tweet reads, “They really cast Nicole Kidman as Lucy while Debra Messing exists… prison.”

One tweet reads, "They really cast Nicole Kidman as Lucy while Debra Messing exists… prison."

"HOW is Debra Messing not playing Lucy?" one person wondered.

Another tweet reads as follows: "Honestly, someone should simply produce an unlicensed Lucille Ball film. Debra Messing should be hired, as we all requested."

Messing announced her desire to play the role earlier this year when she replied to a fan on Twitter who asked whether she was unavailable, "Oh no, I'm available." Will and Grace once paid tribute to the comic classic, with Messing doing a fantastic approximation, but the actress has previously stated that Lucille Ball was "too much." "Oh, I would not even touch that" to represent on television, she told Variety in 2020. It's as if she's impenetrable. But the fact that it was done by Will & Grace seemed like the ideal way to execute it." Kidman received plaudits for her portrayal of Ball from the legend's daughter earlier this year.

