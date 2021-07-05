Fans of Charli D’Amelio rush to defend TikToker, 17, after he was accused of twerking in a video.

Charli D’Amelio, a TikTok star, has been supported by millions of followers when video of her twerking at a Fourth of July party surfaced on Sunday night.

The social media sensation, 17, was seen pulling out the risqué dance move while partying with a bunch of buddies at a star-studded gala in a video clip released by JT, of rap duo City Girls, on Instagram stories.

D’Amelio, who appeared to be standing on the edge of a stage, was cheered on by a small gathering as she got into the celebration mood.

However, after the short video went viral on Twitter, some critics questioned why the teen was partying with adults during the event, which looked to take place in the Hamptons, New York.

Fans swiftly rallied to D’Amelio’s defense, with some stating that her older sister and parents were there at the event, while others claiming that the actress has the right to enjoy herself like the rest of us.

On Twitter, @Chasehatebot said, “Charli is having fun like a normal adolescent I’ve been shaking my a** since I was six let her be.”

“‘Charli Damelio’s 17 twerking on grown a** ppl’ YALL THAT’S LITERALLY HER SISTER BEHIND HER,” said @braddisonlmao.

@CAaRrtier wrote, “The girl can’t go to a freaking party and have fun without y’all complaining.” “She’s twerking on her sister, and it’s the end of the world,” says the narrator. Leave the poor girl alone; her sister and parents were present, so she’s definitely safe.”

pic.twitter.com/1AVxwQDuFx. @charlidamelio

5 July 2021 — (@JataviaSwae)

“Why is Charli receiving hate for twerking when there are other adolescents her age twerking?” asked @ilymaars, defending D’Amelio. The only question is why she’s in the club in the first place when she isn’t even an adult.”

“Yall are so odd Skull,” said @lethalpixiedust. Charli was twerking on her SISTER at the time. Why are you all freaking out now because everyone twerks, and I mean EVERYONE of all ages? How was the rest of the room meant to know what she was up to? And you’re also body shaming her? Seek assistance. “You’ve matured.”

Meanwhile, another admirer pointed out that D’Amelio had continued the celebration hours later by posting a video of herself twerking in a on TikTok. This is a condensed version of the information.